Patanjali Foods, Prestige Estates among 5 key companies to trade ex dividend today, 3, September, 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: Patanjali Foods Prestige Estates Projects , Pokarna , Asahi India Glass and VST Tillers Tractors Ltd are key companies that will trade ex dividend today, 3, September, 2025.

Patanjali Foods Prestige Estates Projects , Pokarna , Asahi India Glass and VST Tillers Tractors, like many others, have set September 3 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividend payments.

To qualify for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stock of Patanjali Foods Prestige Estates Projects , Pokarna , Asahi India Glass, VST Tillers Tractors at least one day prior to the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Patanjali Foods Ltd - PATANJALI set Wednesday, September 3, 2025 as the "Record Date" for shareholders to collect the final dividend of Rs. 2.00 (100%) each equity share with a face value of Rs. 2.00 for the fiscal year 2024-25. Earlier with record date on 04/11/2024, Patanjali also had recommended Interim Dividend of ₹8.00.

Pokarna Ltd- POKARNA Board has suggested a 30% dividend of Rs. 0.60 per share for the Financial Year 2024-25, which must be approved by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd- PRESTIGE Board of Directors had recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.80 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Asahi India Glass Ltd -ASAHIINDIA Recommended to shareholders to declare a dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share for fiscal year 2024-25. The payment is subject. to approval by shareholders.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd- VSTTILLERS Board has suggested a Final Dividend of ₹20/- per share of Rs.10/- for the fiscal year 2024-25, to be paid on or after September 10, 2025, if accepted by members at the 57th AGM.

