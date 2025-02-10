Mint Market

Patanjali Foods Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 71% YoY to ₹370 crore; revenue rises 15%

Patanjali Foods recorded a 71% rise in net profit to 370 crore in the Oct-Dec quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The company's shares closed marginally higher ahead of the public issue after Monday's market session. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published10 Feb 2025, 08:12 PM IST
Patanjali Foods announced its third-quarter results on Monday, February 10.(HT)

Patanjali Foods Q3 Results: Baba Ramdev, who represents the ayurvedic products firm Patanjali Foods Limited, announced its October to December quarter results on Monday, February 10. The company recorded a 71 per cent jump in net profit to 370 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 217 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

The company's revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to 9,103 crore in the October to December quarter, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 7,911 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total expenses for the company rose 13 per cent in the third quarter to 8,653 crore, compared to 7,652 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Patanjali Foods' rise in expenses can be attributed to the rise in the cost of materials consumed. 

Segmental Revenues

The company's largest source of revenue is from the edible oils business, which witnessed a 23 per cent rise to 6,717 crore, compared to 5,483 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, the revenues from fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business dropped 18.4 per cent to 2,038 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 2,499 crore in the same period the previous financial year, according to the BSE filling on Monday. 

Patanjali Foods Share Price

Patanjali Foods shares closed 0.42 per cent higher at 1,853.30 after Monday's trading session, compared to 1,845.50 at the previous market close. The company announced its results after the stock market operating hours on February 10.

The company's shares have given stock market investors 78 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years and nearly 19 per cent returns in the last one-year period. Patanjali shares are trading 2.49 per cent higher on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

BSE data showed that the shares hit their 52-week high levels at 2,030 on September 4, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 1,170.10 on June 4, 2024. The market capitalisation of the firm was at 67,088.51 crore as of Monday's market close.

First Published:10 Feb 2025, 08:12 PM IST
