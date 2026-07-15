Patanjali Foods share price crashes 20%, extends losses for third straight session; What should investors do?

Patanjali Foods share price crashed nearly 20% on Wednesday, extending its losses for the third consecutive trading session, weighed down by heavy selling. The Baba Ramdev promoted company’s stock declined as 19.5% to a fresh 52-week low of ₹328.05 apiece on the BSE.
The decline in Patanjali Foods share price was accompanied by significantly elevated trading activity. Around 2.6 crore equity shares, representing nearly 2.43% of the company’s total equity, changed hands on the stock exchanges on July 15.
This was more than six times the stock’s average trading volume. The sharp surge in delivery volumes also indicates substantial institutional participation.
On the technical front, Patanjali Foods share price crash today confirmed a major consolidation breakdown on the daily chart, which was accompanied by a sharp surge in volumes, lending credibility to the bearish move, noted Sudeep Shah - Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.
“The RSI, which had been moving sideways, has also broken down, indicating strengthening bearish momentum. The DI lines have widened, with DI- positioned well above DI+ on the ADX indicator, highlighting strong seller dominance. Additionally, Patanjali Foods stock is trading significantly below the lower Bollinger Band, reflecting heightened selling pressure,” said Shah.
According to him, the next key support on the downside for Patanjali Foods shares is ₹330–325 zone, and a decisive breach below this level could accelerate the decline towards ₹310 in the short term.
“On the upside, the ₹380 – 385 zone is likely to act as the immediate resistance,” Shah added.
Patanjali Foods share price has fallen 21% in one month and has declined 28% in three months. The FMCG stock has dropped 38% in six months, while it has plunged 42% over the past one year.
At 12:35 PM, Patanjali Foods share price was trading 17.60% lower at ₹335.90 apiece on the BSE.
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Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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