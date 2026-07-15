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Patanjali Foods share price crashes 20%, extends losses for third straight session; What should investors do?

Patanjali Foods share price has fallen 21% in one month and has declined 28% in three months. The FMCG stock has dropped 38% in six months, while it has plunged 42% over the past one year.

Ankit Gohel
Published15 Jul 2026, 12:38 PM IST
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Patanjali Foods share price crash today confirmed a major consolidation breakdown on the daily chart, which was accompanied by a sharp surge in volumes.
Patanjali Foods share price crash today confirmed a major consolidation breakdown on the daily chart, which was accompanied by a sharp surge in volumes.
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Patanjali Foods share price crashed nearly 20% on Wednesday, extending its losses for the third consecutive trading session, weighed down by heavy selling. The Baba Ramdev promoted company’s stock declined as 19.5% to a fresh 52-week low of 328.05 apiece on the BSE.

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The decline in Patanjali Foods share price was accompanied by significantly elevated trading activity. Around 2.6 crore equity shares, representing nearly 2.43% of the company’s total equity, changed hands on the stock exchanges on July 15.

This was more than six times the stock’s average trading volume. The sharp surge in delivery volumes also indicates substantial institutional participation.

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On the technical front, Patanjali Foods share price crash today confirmed a major consolidation breakdown on the daily chart, which was accompanied by a sharp surge in volumes, lending credibility to the bearish move, noted Sudeep Shah - Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

“The RSI, which had been moving sideways, has also broken down, indicating strengthening bearish momentum. The DI lines have widened, with DI- positioned well above DI+ on the ADX indicator, highlighting strong seller dominance. Additionally, Patanjali Foods stock is trading significantly below the lower Bollinger Band, reflecting heightened selling pressure,” said Shah.

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According to him, the next key support on the downside for Patanjali Foods shares is 330–325 zone, and a decisive breach below this level could accelerate the decline towards 310 in the short term.

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“On the upside, the 380 – 385 zone is likely to act as the immediate resistance,” Shah added.

Patanjali Foods Share Price Performance

Patanjali Foods share price has fallen 21% in one month and has declined 28% in three months. The FMCG stock has dropped 38% in six months, while it has plunged 42% over the past one year.

At 12:35 PM, Patanjali Foods share price was trading 17.60% lower at 335.90 apiece on the BSE.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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