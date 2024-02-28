Patanjali Foods share price dips over 4% as Supreme Court issues contempt notice
Shares of FMCG company Patanjali Foods fell by 4.13% to ₹1,555 apiece in today's early morning trade after the Supreme Court on Tuesday served a contempt notice to Ramdev-owned Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director Acharya Balakrishna.
Shares of FMCG company Patanjali Foods fell by 4.13% to ₹1,555 apiece in today's early morning trade after the Supreme Court on Tuesday served a contempt notice to Ramdev-owned Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director Acharya Balakrishna for going back on their promise to not make "misleading claims" in advertisements for its medicines.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started