Shares of FMCG company Patanjali Foods fell by 4.13% to ₹1,555 apiece in today's early morning trade after the Supreme Court on Tuesday served a contempt notice to Ramdev-owned Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director Acharya Balakrishna for going back on their promise to not make "misleading claims" in advertisements for its medicines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The apex court also barred Patanjali from promoting products claimed to cure diseases such as heart ailments and asthma. This ruling came after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) presented evidence in court, including a Patanjali advertisement in The Hindu newspaper and a press conference where the company claimed to have completely cured sugar and asthma with the help of yoga. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court found Patanjali in violation of the previous court order, which prohibited Patanjali from issuing misleading advertisements and making misleading claims.

However, Patanjali Foods, in a regulatory filing on the same day, said, "The observations of the Supreme Court of India do not relate to Patanjali Foods Limited, which is an independent listed entity and operates in the space of edible oil and food FMCG products only."

In the third quarter (Q3FY24) of the fiscal year 2023–24, Patanjali reported revenue from operations at ₹7,910.7 crore, indicating a marginal growth of 1.1% compared to the previous quarter. The total income, including other sources, was recorded at ₹7,957.3 crore.

The company achieved an EBITDA of ₹390.6 crore, while the EBITDA margin came in at 4.9%, down from 5.3% in the preceding quarter (Q2FY24) and 5.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The quarterly profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹216.5 crore, a decrease from ₹254.5 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Additionally, the company reported export sales of ₹62.1 crore for the quarter, with revenue from exports totaling ₹266.2 crore for the nine-month period ending in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023–24.

