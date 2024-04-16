Patanjali Foods share price gains 5%: CQG Partners raises stake to 11.48% during Q4 from 3.3% at the end of Q3
Stock Market Today: Patanjali Foods share price gained 5.2% on Tuesday. The CQG Partners Funds have increased stake in Patanjali Foods to 11.48% during Q4FY24 from 3.3% at the end of Q3 .
