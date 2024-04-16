Active Stocks
Patanjali Foods share price gains 5%: CQG Partners raises stake to 11.48% during Q4 from 3.3% at the end of Q3
Patanjali Foods share price gains 5%: CQG Partners raises stake to 11.48% during Q4 from 3.3% at the end of Q3

Ujjval Jauhari

Patanjali Foods share price gained  5.2% on Tuesday. The shareholding pattern on the exchanges showed that CQG Partners Funds have increased their stake in Patanjali Foods to 11.38% during Q4. 

As per the shareholding patterns on the exchanges,  GQG Partners Emerging markets equity fund A Series of GQG Partners Series LLC held 9.31% stake in PatanJali Foods at the end of March 2024 quarter (Q4 FY24). At the end of December'23  quarter (Q3FY24) GQG Partners Emerging markets equity fund A Series held 2.08% stake in Patanjali Foods.

GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund also held another 2.07% stake at the end of March 2024 quarter (Q4FY24). The holding was also raised from 1.22% take held by the fund in Patanjali Foods at the end of December' 2023 quarter.

Overall GQG Partners funds have increased stake in Patanjali Foods to 11.48% at the end of March'2024 quarter from 3.3% at  the end of December'2023 quarter.

The GQG Partners funds have regularly been increasing stakes in Patanjali Foods during earlier quarters too. The holding at the end of September 23 quarter (Q2FY24) by GQG Partners funds in Patanjali Foods stood at 3.25% which were higher than 2.73% held by GQG Partners funds at the end of Q1.

 

(More to come)

 

 

 

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Published: 16 Apr 2024, 04:05 PM IST
