Patanjali Foods share price hit a 5% lower circuit at ₹1,166.65 on Thursday after the company launched an offer for sale (OFS) at a floor price of ₹1,000 per share. This floor price is at a steep discount of around 19% to its Wednesday’s closing price of ₹1,228.05.

The yoga guru Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved, the promoter entity of Patanjali Foods, proposes to offload 2.53 crore shares in the OFS which will be executed over two days. The offer opened for non-retail investors on July 13, and for the retail investors, it will open on July 14.

At the floor price, Patanjali Ayurved will garner at least ₹2,530 crore from the share sale.

Also Read: HCL Technologies share price falls 2% after weak Q1 results; Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

“Seller (Patanjali Ayurved) proposes to sell up to 25,339,640 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each of the company (representing 7 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company)...," Patanjali Foods said in a regulatory filing on July 12.

In case the option is exercised, the seller may also dilute an additional 72.39 lakh shares, representing 2% of the overall stake.

At present, the public shareholding in Patanjali Foods stands at 19.18%, which needs to be increased to a minimum of 25% as per Sebi norms.

“The offer is being undertaken by the seller, inter alia, for achieving the minimum public shareholding of the company," the company said.

Also Read: SpiceJet share price rises over 5% on fundraising plans; check details

Patanjali Group had acquired bankrupt Ruchi Soya Industries and later renamed the company as Patanjali Foods.

Earlier, Patanjali Foods had launched a ₹4,300 crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) to increase the public shareholding.

Patanjali Foods' total income increased to ₹31,821.45 crore in the last fiscal against ₹24,284.38 crore in 2021-22.

Out of the total revenue, the turnover of the edible oil segment rose to ₹25,253.33 crore last fiscal from ₹22,468.64 crore in the previous year. Food & FMCG segment revenue jumped nearly four-fold to ₹6,218.08 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal from ₹1,683.24 crore in the year-ago period.

Catch Live Market Updates here

(With PTI inputs)

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test