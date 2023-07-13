Patanjali Foods share price locked at 5% lower circuit as OFS floor price set at 19% discount1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:39 AM IST
The yoga guru Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved, the promoter entity of Patanjali Foods, proposes to offload 2.53 crore shares in the OFS which will be executed over two days.
Patanjali Foods share price hit a 5% lower circuit at ₹1,166.65 on Thursday after the company launched an offer for sale (OFS) at a floor price of ₹1,000 per share. This floor price is at a steep discount of around 19% to its Wednesday’s closing price of ₹1,228.05.
