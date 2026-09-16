Patanjali Foods share price rises 5% today. What is driving the rally in the FMCG stock?

Patanjali Foods share price rose as much as 5% on NSE in Wednesday's trading session amid higher trading volumes. The FMCG stock opened at ₹339.05 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹338.55 on Tuesday and hit an intraday high of ₹360.50.

According to data available on NSE, around 176.08 lakh shares changed hands during the intraday session on 16 September. The market capitalisation of Patanjali Foods stood at ₹39,482.02 crore, as of 1:45 pm.

Patanjali Foods share price has gained 3.90% in the past one week, indicating a recent recovery in the stock, however, over the last one month, the stock has risen 0.65%.

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However, the stock’s performance remains weak over the longer term. Patanjali Foods shares have declined 35.88% year-to-date and are down 40.98% over the past one year.

Over a three-year period, Patanjali Foods shares have declined 18.77%, while the stock has gained a marginal 0.46% over five years.

Why Patanjali Foods share price is rising today? According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, the Delhi High Court delivered a significant legal relief to the Patanjali ecosystem by quashing seven Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) orders concerning Patanjali Ayurved, sharply criticizing the tribunal for procedural lapses, a lack of reasoning, and "undue haste".

This major legal victory served as an immediate catalyst, fueling heavy market attention as Patanjali Foods shares surged alongside a broader sectoral rally in the NIFTY FMCG index, which climbed nearly 2% ahead of peak festival demand.

She further explained that investor confidence was further turbocharged by Patanjali Foods' stellar Q1 FY27 financial scoreboard, which marked the company’s fourth consecutive quarter of record-breaking revenues. Standalone operations hit a massive INR 11,337 crore, a robust 29% jump year-on-year, cemented by shining high-margin pockets like its biscuits division (recording a 15.35% EBITDA margin) and a structural profit engine in its oil palm plantations.

“Bolstered by rapid e-commerce and quick-commerce growth jumping 25% year-on-year, a clear channel shift toward modern retail, and reaffirmed full-year growth guidance, Patanjali Foods transformed a week of favorable legal outcomes and macro-tailwind momentum into a comprehensive market breakout, capturing strong buying interest across the board,” she added.