Patanjali Foods share recover nearly 10% from intraday low: Check here
- The stock is down 40 per cent from its 52-week high at ₹1,495, hit in September 2022
Patanjali Foods's shares on Monday recovered nearly 10 per cent from its intraday low of ₹865. The stock has also been on a falling trajectory recently since reporting its December 2022 quarter results.
