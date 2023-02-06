Patanjali Foods's shares on Monday recovered nearly 10 per cent from its intraday low of ₹865. The stock has also been on a falling trajectory recently since reporting its December 2022 quarter results.

The company shares on Monday opened at ₹880 on Monday and touched intraday high of ₹948. The company's scrip was trading at ₹939, up by 3.55% from its Friday closing of ₹906.80.

Patanjali Foods Ltd on 25 January reported 15 per cent rise in net profit to ₹269.19 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. this is against a net profit of ₹234.07 crore in the year-ago period, said the company in its regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations rose by 26 per cent to ₹7926.64 crore compared to ₹6280.46 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company's scrip is down 25 per cent since announcing its December 2022 quarter earnings. The stock is down 40 per cent from its 52-week high at ₹1,495, hit in September 2022. It had touched it 52-week low of ₹706 in April 2022.

Patanjali Food has a market capitalization of ₹33,991.32 crore.

In its Q3 earning, the branded sales including the institutional segment achieved sales of ₹6,447.81 crores, which contributes 81.91 per cent of the total sale of products of the company for the period, while oils and vanaspati segment has achieved sales of ₹6,066.51 crore in December quarter. On that day the company's scrip closed at ₹1,160 on BSE.

Baba Ramdev led Patanjali Ayurveda had acquired Ruchi Soya and renamed it as Patanjali Food. It merged its FMCG business into the edible oil player.