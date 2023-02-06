Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Patanjali Foods share recover nearly 10% from intraday low: Check here

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST Livemint
FILE PHOTO: A hoarding with an image of Baba Ramdev is seen inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad.

  • The stock is down 40 per cent from its 52-week high at 1,495, hit in September 2022

Patanjali Foods's shares on Monday recovered nearly 10 per cent from its intraday low of 865. The stock has also been on a falling trajectory recently since reporting its December 2022 quarter results.

The company shares on Monday opened at 880 on Monday and touched intraday high of 948. The company's scrip was trading at 939, up by 3.55% from its Friday closing of 906.80.

Patanjali Foods Ltd on 25 January reported 15 per cent rise in net profit to 269.19 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. this is against a net profit of 234.07 crore in the year-ago period, said the company in its regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations rose by 26 per cent to 7926.64 crore compared to 6280.46 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company's scrip is down 25 per cent since announcing its December 2022 quarter earnings. The stock is down 40 per cent from its 52-week high at 1,495, hit in September 2022. It had touched it 52-week low of 706 in April 2022.

Patanjali Food has a market capitalization of 33,991.32 crore.

In its Q3 earning, the branded sales including the institutional segment achieved sales of 6,447.81 crores, which contributes 81.91 per cent of the total sale of products of the company for the period, while oils and vanaspati segment has achieved sales of 6,066.51 crore in December quarter. On that day the company's scrip closed at 1,160 on BSE.

Baba Ramdev led Patanjali Ayurveda had acquired Ruchi Soya and renamed it as Patanjali Food. It merged its FMCG business into the edible oil player.

