Patanjali Foods shares take pause after strong rally. ICICI Direct gives buy tag2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 01:54 PM IST
- Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali Foods share price may go up to ₹1,750 apiece levels in long term, says ICICI Direct report
Listen to this article
Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali Foods share price took a pause today and witnessed some profit booking after climbing to life-time highs on Tuesday and Wednesday sessions. Patanjali Foods share price today opened with a downside gap and went on to make its intraday low of ₹1,426 on NSE. However, ICICI Direct believes that such dip in the stock is temporary and the stock may maintain its upside momentum. The brokerage has suggested long-term investors to buy this Baba Ramdev-backed multibagger stock for long term target of ₹1,750 apiece levels.