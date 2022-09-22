Patanjali Foods shares take pause after strong rally. ICICI Direct gives buy tag

foods categories. The company is well set to reap the benefit of tailwinds of healthy, Ayurveda & natural products consumption. Moreover, PFL is likely to scale up edible oil business by increasing existing capacity utilisation, backward integration in palm plantation and increasing proportion of seed extraction business within edible oils. The company is also set to leverage ‘Nutrela’ & ‘Patanjali’ brand to scale up the foods business in multiple categories. Consolidation of foods business, backward integration in palm plantation & leveraging existing brands by foraying into new foods categories is likely to improve PFL’s operating margins, going forward. Further, we believe a foray into high margin categories like nutraceuticals opens up vast opportunities in the health & wellness space for the company, which can aid volumes as well as margins in future."

