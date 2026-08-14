Patanjali Foods shares to be in focus on Monday as Q1 net profit jumps 86%; revenue hits record

Patanjali Foods shares will be in focus on Monday's trade after the company reported a strong set of June-quarter numbers, with consolidated net profit jumping 86% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹335.73 crore, compared with ₹180.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue, with revenue from operations rising 29.3% YoY to ₹11,337.45 crore, compared with ₹8,766 crore a year ago, while increasing 1.6% sequentially from ₹11,155.60 crore in the March quarter.

On the operating front, EBITDA increased 69.1% YoY to around ₹543.27 crore, compared with ₹321.15 crore in the year-ago period, while the EBITDA margin improved to 4.8% from 3.7%. Sequentially, EBITDA rose 21.7% from ₹446.35 crore, with the margin improving from around 4.0%.

In terms of segmental performance, edible oils remained the company's largest revenue contributor, with segment revenue rising 27.3% YoY to ₹8,504.72 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹6,682.08 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, the FMCG business continued to deliver strong growth, with revenue increasing 35.3% YoY to ₹2,937.74 crore, while also rising sequentially from ₹2,890.50 crore in the March quarter. The segment accounted for roughly 26% of total segment revenue during the quarter.

Within the FMCG business, the Biscuits division continued to build on its growth momentum, delivering its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹560.14 crore, up 27.33% YoY and 17.21% QoQ. The company's ₹1,300-crore Doodh biscuit brand generated quarterly revenue of around ₹400 crore.

During the quarter, the company said it adopted a calibrated pricing approach across its portfolio to navigate a dynamic operating environment. Palm and soy oil prices remained volatile amid elevated geopolitical tensions, with palm oil prices moderating after an initial surge, while soy oil futures rose around 40% towards the end of March before stabilising.

Soy oil FOB prices later corrected by around 6% as market conditions softened, while domestic palm oil prices remained supported by 2.5%-rupee depreciation.

Sanjeev Asthana, Chief Executive Officer of Patanjali Foods, said, "We continued to set new revenue milestones, delivering our fourth consecutive highest-ever quarterly revenue despite dynamic operating environment. Q1FY27 marked the highest ever revenue in the Edible Oils and Biscuits business, supported by sustained brand-building efforts and focused distribution expansion initiatives."

"Integrated sourcing, operational efficiencies, disciplined cost management, and continued investments in strengthening our manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, along with improved execution across our businesses, enabled us to navigate the evolving macroeconomic environment while delivering consistent performance," Sanjeev Asthana further said.

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Patanjali Foods declares interim dividend Along with the June-quarter results, Patanjali Foods' board declared the first interim dividend of ₹0.80 per equity share, or 40%, for FY27, on shares with a face value of ₹2 each. The dividend will be paid on or before September 12, 2026.

The company has fixed August 21, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive both the third interim dividend for FY26 and the first interim dividend for FY27.