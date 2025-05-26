Institutional investors are betting big on Patanjali. Should you?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 26 May 2025, 01:04 PM IST
SummarySince June 2023 institutional investors, both domestic and foreign, have consistently increased their stakes in the company, while promoters have offloaded shares. While the company has lofty goals, it also faces intense competition.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
LIC recently doubled down on Patanjali Foods, increasing its stake in the FMCG major from 5.16% to 7.66% in the March quarter. This followed a similar move in September 2024 by GQG Partners, which also owns stakes in various Adani Group companies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story