Patanjali non-retail portion OFS fully subscribed

On Thursday, the non-retail portion was oversubscribed by 200 per cent. According to BSE data, the offer got total bids for nearly 4.56 crore shares. Only 2.28 crore shares were made available for sale to non-retail buyers on Thursday. On Friday, retail investors will place bids. Patanjali Ayurved received offers for 1,20,27,936 shares (with a 100% margin), while bids for 3,36,04,276 shares were received no margin. On the BSE, Patanjali Foods shares shot-up 5% to ₹1,224.95. Patanjali Foods announced that its proprietor Patanjali Ayurved will sell up to 2.53 crore shares in its group firm Patanjali Foods Ltd on stock exchanges in order to boost public float and meet listing requirements.

