Patanjali's 250 crore debentures issue subscribed within 3 minutes of opening

MUMBAI : Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved's debentures issue worth ₹250 crore was subscribed within three minutes of opening on Thursday. The debenture has been rated as AA by Brickwork. The fund-raising will be used to meet the Haridwar-based company's working capital requirements and strengthen the supply chain network.

The non-convertible debentures (NCDs) carry a coupon rate of 10.1 per cent with a tenure of three years. The NCDs listed on the stock exchanges are redeemable. This is the first-ever issuance of debentures by Patanjali Ayurved.

Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala said in the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for Ayurveda-based products, which help in boosting immunity, along with other products has gone up by three-folds.

"This has put constraints in our supply chain, right from manufacturing to distribution," he said.

In December last year, Patanjali Ayurved acquired the bankrupt Ruchi Soya for ₹4,350 crore, maker of soya food brand Nutrela, through an insolvency process.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via