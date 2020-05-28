Home > Markets > Stock Markets > Patanjali's 250 crore debentures issue subscribed within 3 minutes of opening
This is the first-ever issuance of debentures by Patanjali Ayurved.
This is the first-ever issuance of debentures by Patanjali Ayurved.

Patanjali's 250 crore debentures issue subscribed within 3 minutes of opening

1 min read . Updated: 28 May 2020, 12:48 PM IST ANI

  • The non-convertible debentures (NCDs) carry a coupon rate of 10.1 per cent with a tenure of three years
  • The NCDs listed on the stock exchanges are redeemable

MUMBAI : Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved's debentures issue worth 250 crore was subscribed within three minutes of opening on Thursday. The debenture has been rated as AA by Brickwork. The fund-raising will be used to meet the Haridwar-based company's working capital requirements and strengthen the supply chain network.

The non-convertible debentures (NCDs) carry a coupon rate of 10.1 per cent with a tenure of three years. The NCDs listed on the stock exchanges are redeemable. This is the first-ever issuance of debentures by Patanjali Ayurved.

Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala said in the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for Ayurveda-based products, which help in boosting immunity, along with other products has gone up by three-folds.

"This has put constraints in our supply chain, right from manufacturing to distribution," he said.

In December last year, Patanjali Ayurved acquired the bankrupt Ruchi Soya for 4,350 crore, maker of soya food brand Nutrela, through an insolvency process.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout