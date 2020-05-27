Patanjali to hit bond markets, to issue NCDs

Patanjali is the latest to jump on the debt-raising bandwagon in the country, where due to the nationwide lockdown over the last 60 days because of covid-19 pandemic, most of the companies are concerned that due to the prolonged stagnation of commercial activities the liquidity in the bond market may not last for too long and secondly, banks too may get more cautious in subscribing to debt papers issued by Indian companies over fears that they may not be able to repay loans if incomes are affected due to the slowdown in businesses.