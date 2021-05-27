Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Patanjali is cutting Ruchi Soya stake via a follow-on public offer

Patanjali is cutting Ruchi Soya stake via a follow-on public offer

Premium
The firm hopes to bring in more public shareholders to meet Sebi norms.
2 min read . 01:19 AM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

With the proposed FPO, Ruchi Soya hopes to raise fresh capital and bring in more public shareholders to meet Sebi norms that mandate listed firms to have at least 25% public shareholding

MUMBAI : Edible oil producer Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, owned by Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved group, is planning to sell fresh shares through a follow-on public offer (FPO) to cut promoter shareholding as mandated by the markets regulator, said two people aware of the development.

Patanjali had acquired the erstwhile bankrupt firm known for the Nutrela brand of products in 2019 for around 4,350 crore through an insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) process.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!