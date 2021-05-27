Patanjali is cutting Ruchi Soya stake via a follow-on public offer

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With the proposed FPO, Ruchi Soya hopes to raise fresh capital and bring in more public shareholders to meet Sebi norms that mandate listed firms to have at least 25% public shareholding
MUMBAI :
Edible oil producer Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, owned by Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved group, is planning to sell fresh shares through a follow-on public offer (FPO) to cut promoter shareholding as mandated by the markets regulator, said two people aware of the development.
Patanjali had acquired the erstwhile bankrupt firm known for the Nutrela brand of products in 2019 for around ₹4,350 crore through an insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) process.