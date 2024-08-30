Patel Engineering share price jumps 6% on signing MoU with RVNL for hydro and other infrastructure projects

  • RVNL is a multibagger railway PSU stock that has given stellar returns of more than 223% year-to-date (YTD) and over 356% in the past one year.

Ankit Gohel
Published30 Aug 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Trade Now
Patel Engineering share price jumps 6% on signing MoU with RVNL(Image: Pixabay)

Patel Engineering share price jumped over 5% on Friday after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with state-run Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) for jointly developing infrastructure projects. The Vijay Kedia portfolio stock Patel Engineering shares gained as much as 6.15% to 56.94 apiece on the BSE. RVNL share price also rose 1.6%.

According to the MoU, Patel Engineering and RVNL will collaborate on certain identified hydro and other infrastructure projects as opportunities arise. The strategic partnership is aimed at jointly executing projects in the field of hydro and other infrastructure projects both within India and internationally.

“The agreement outlines a framework for collaboration between Patel Engineering and RVNL to leverage each other’s strengths and capabilities in pursuing hydro and other infrastructure projects. Under this MOU, both parties will explore opportunities to work together in various capacities,” Patel Engineering said in BSE filing.

Also Read | Rail Vikas Nigam: How high can this railway stock go?

Patel Engineering's total order book as on 30th June 2024 stood at 17,791 crore and L1 of 111 crore.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of 48.17 crore in the first quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 25.81% from 38.39 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. The company’s revenue from operations in Q1FY25 decreased 1.52% to 1,101.66 crore from 1,118.61 crore, year-on-year (YoY)

Also Read | Balrampur Chini to Dalmia Bharat: Why are sugar stocks skyrocketing today?

RVNL share price

RVNL is a multibagger railway PSU stock that has given stellar returns of more than 223% year-to-date (YTD) and over 356% in the past one year. RVNL’s market capitalization has crossed 1 lakh crore and since its listing in 2019, RVNL shares have delivered a staggering 30-fold returns.

At 10:30 am, Patel Engineering shares were trading 5.89% higher at 56.80 apiece, while RVNL shares were trading 1.17% higher at 586.10 apiece on the BSE. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$50 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
14.6%

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹931.75 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
334

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹8,000 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
140

6 of 7Read Full Story
$1T

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:30 Aug 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPatel Engineering share price jumps 6% on signing MoU with RVNL for hydro and other infrastructure projects

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

154.60
10:45 AM | 30 AUG 2024
1.6 (1.05%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

358.45
10:45 AM | 30 AUG 2024
2 (0.56%)

Bandhan Bank

199.10
10:45 AM | 30 AUG 2024
5.1 (2.63%)

Tata Power

433.80
10:45 AM | 30 AUG 2024
2.85 (0.66%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Triveni Engineering & Indus

479.75
10:32 AM | 30 AUG 2024
40.7 (9.27%)

Shree Renuka Sugars

50.54
10:33 AM | 30 AUG 2024
3.16 (6.67%)

Praj Industries

775.45
10:33 AM | 30 AUG 2024
46.2 (6.34%)

Balrampur Chini Mills

609.75
10:33 AM | 30 AUG 2024
31.1 (5.37%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,801.00-184.00
    Chennai
    73,225.00100.00
    Delhi
    74,233.00893.00
    Kolkata
    73,081.00243.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue