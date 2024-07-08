Patel Engineering share price tanks over 11% after Chairman & MD Rupen Patel passes away

  • Rupen Patel, Promoter/ Chairman & Managing Director of the Company passed away on late hours of Friday, July 5, 2024, Patel Engineering informed in a regulatory filing.

Livemint, Written By Ankit Gohel
First Published8 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Patel Engineering share price tanks over 11% after Chairman & MD Rupen Patel passes away
Patel Engineering share price tanks over 11% after Chairman & MD Rupen Patel passes away(Image: Pixabay)

Patel Engineering share price crashed over 11% on Monday after the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Rupen Patel passed away.

“We regret to inform you the sudden and untimely demise of Mr. Rupen Patel, Promoter/ Chairman & Managing Director of the Company on late hours of Friday, July 5, 2024,” Patel Engineering informed in a regulatory filing on July 6.

Rupen Patel was re-appointed as Chairman & Managing Director of the company effective from April 1, 2024 and played crucial leadership roles through which the Company immensely benefited, the company added.

Also Read | Titan shares fall over 3% as Q1 jewellery business growth disappoints

Meanwhile, the company announced the appointment of his wife Janky Patel as an Additional Director/ Non-Executive Director, to be designated as “Chairperson” of the Company effective from July 6, 2024.

It also announced the appointment of Kavita Shirvaikar as an Acting Managing Director of the Company effective from July 6. She stepped down from the position of CFO.

Rahul Agarwal is appointed as an Acting Chief Financial Officer of the company.

At 9:30 am, Patel Engineering shares were trading 10.91% lower at 61.50 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsPatel Engineering share price tanks over 11% after Chairman & MD Rupen Patel passes away

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

332.20
09:41 AM | 8 JUL 2024
8.2 (2.53%)

Tata Steel

174.35
09:41 AM | 8 JUL 2024
-0.4 (-0.23%)

Tata Motors

1,012.05
09:41 AM | 8 JUL 2024
18.35 (1.85%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

289.70
09:41 AM | 8 JUL 2024
1.5 (0.52%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

204.70
09:37 AM | 8 JUL 2024
16.4 (8.71%)

IRCON International

333.65
09:37 AM | 8 JUL 2024
25.9 (8.42%)

HBL Power Systems

614.35
09:37 AM | 8 JUL 2024
44.55 (7.82%)

V-Guard Industries

507.80
09:37 AM | 8 JUL 2024
32.3 (6.79%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue