Patel Engineering share price crashed over 11% on Monday after the company's Chairman and Managing Director Rupen Patel passed away.

“We regret to inform you the sudden and untimely demise of Mr. Rupen Patel, Promoter/ Chairman & Managing Director of the Company on late hours of Friday, July 5, 2024," Patel Engineering informed in a regulatory filing on July 6.

Rupen Patel was re-appointed as Chairman & Managing Director of the company effective from April 1, 2024 and played crucial leadership roles through which the Company immensely benefited, the company added.

Meanwhile, the company announced the appointment of his wife Janky Patel as an Additional Director/ Non-Executive Director, to be designated as “Chairperson" of the Company effective from July 6, 2024.

It also announced the appointment of Kavita Shirvaikar as an Acting Managing Director of the Company effective from July 6. She stepped down from the position of CFO.

Rahul Agarwal is appointed as an Acting Chief Financial Officer of the company.

At 9:30 am, Patel Engineering shares were trading 10.91% lower at ₹61.50 apiece on the BSE.

