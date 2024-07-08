Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Patel Engineering share price tanks over 11% after Chairman & MD Rupen Patel passes away

Patel Engineering share price tanks over 11% after Chairman & MD Rupen Patel passes away

Livemint , Written By Ankit Gohel

  • Rupen Patel, Promoter/ Chairman & Managing Director of the Company passed away on late hours of Friday, July 5, 2024, Patel Engineering informed in a regulatory filing.

Patel Engineering share price tanks over 11% after Chairman & MD Rupen Patel passes away

Patel Engineering share price crashed over 11% on Monday after the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Rupen Patel passed away.

“We regret to inform you the sudden and untimely demise of Mr. Rupen Patel, Promoter/ Chairman & Managing Director of the Company on late hours of Friday, July 5, 2024," Patel Engineering informed in a regulatory filing on July 6.

Rupen Patel was re-appointed as Chairman & Managing Director of the company effective from April 1, 2024 and played crucial leadership roles through which the Company immensely benefited, the company added.

Meanwhile, the company announced the appointment of his wife Janky Patel as an Additional Director/ Non-Executive Director, to be designated as “Chairperson" of the Company effective from July 6, 2024.

It also announced the appointment of Kavita Shirvaikar as an Acting Managing Director of the Company effective from July 6. She stepped down from the position of CFO.

Rahul Agarwal is appointed as an Acting Chief Financial Officer of the company.

At 9:30 am, Patel Engineering shares were trading 10.91% lower at 61.50 apiece on the BSE.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.