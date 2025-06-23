Patil Automation share price list at decent 29% premium at ₹155 on the NSE SME: Rises further to hit 5% upper circuit

Patil Automation share price listed at a decent 29% premium at ₹155 on the NSE SME on Monday, 23 June 2025

Patil Automation share price hits upper circuit post listing Patil Automation share price gained another 5% to the ₹162.75 level post-listing, marking overall gains of 35.63% for the Patil Automation shares compared to the offer price of ₹155. The level of ₹162.75 happened to be the upper price band of Patil Automation share price, and hence the stock was locked in the 5% upper circuit.

The investors had already been expecting strong listing and handsome misting gains, as was evident from the subscription status for the Patil Automation IPO and the Grey Market premium.

Patil Automation IPO subscribed 101.42 times. By June 18, 2025 (Day 3), the public offering had been subscribed to 44.77 times in the retail category, 82.92 times in the QIB category, and 258.18 times in the NII category.

Patil Automation share price listing—better than the market expectations Patil Automation IPO GMP, or Grey Market, stood at +24 by the closing day of the IPO. This indicates Patil Automation share price was trading at a premium of ₹24 over the offer price in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. The same also meant that the investors were anticipating listing gains of ₹24 over the upper end of the issue price at ₹120, or, in other words, the market participants anticipated listing at around ₹144 levels. Hence the actual listing of the Patil Automation share price was better than the market expectations, and the investors have reaped strong listing gains.

About Patil Automation Patil Automation Limited was founded in 2015 and focuses on line automation and welding solutions.

The company provides full automation services, including welding lines, assembly lines, auto handling, gantries, production, and testing special-purpose equipment. It has five operational locations throughout India, including two in Pune. For its operations, the corporation has purchased 460,000 square feet of premises.