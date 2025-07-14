Pavna Industries share price rise over 4% in bear-hit Dalal Street; here's why

Shares of Pavna Industries surged over 4 percent on Monday, July 14, defying broader market weakness after the company announced that it had begun production and supply of oil pumps to Hero MotoCorp Limited (HMCL). The announcement marked a significant operational milestone for the company, which has now strengthened its ties with India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer.

Oil Pump Supply for Hero MotoCorp Boosts Sentiment Pavna Industries confirmed that its subsidiary, Pavna Sunworld Autotech, has commenced the supply of oil pumps for HMCL’s best-selling models — Splendor and Glamour. These pumps will be supplied to all six of Hero MotoCorp’s manufacturing plants across India. The company noted that production has already begun and will be progressively ramped up to 50,000 units per month over the next three to four months.

Commenting on the development, Swapnil Jain, Managing Director of Pavna Industries Ltd., said, “This achievement is a testament to increasing consumer confidence in Pavna’s engineering expertise, operational excellence, and product quality. Securing this mandate across all six Hero facilities reflects the dedication of our team and our growing credibility as a reliable supplier of key engine components.”

A Trusted Automotive Components Player Pavna Industries, formerly known as Pavna Locks Limited, was incorporated in 1994 and has built a strong presence in the South Asian automotive industry over the past five decades. The company manufactures a wide array of high-quality automotive parts catering to various vehicle segments — from two-wheelers and passenger vehicles to heavy commercial and off-road vehicles. It serves leading OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and has consistently focused on technology, reliability, and timely delivery.

Q4 FY25 Financial Performance Reflects Near-Term Pressure Despite the positive operational development, Pavna Industries’ Q4 FY25 earnings highlighted ongoing challenges. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1.70 crore, down 36.57 percent from ₹2.68 crore in Q4FY24. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter also fell 18.69 percent year-on-year to ₹66.23 crore from ₹81.45 crore.

For the full financial year FY25, Pavna Industries’ consolidated net profit dropped 30.21 percent to ₹7.37 crore, compared to ₹10.56 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations dipped 2.72 percent year-on-year to ₹308.24 crore from ₹316.87 crore.

Stock Price Movement The stock rose as much as 4.4 percent in intraday trade to touch a high of ₹432.45 on July 14. Despite the day’s gains, it remains 43 percent below its 52-week high of ₹759.55 hit in October 2024. It had previously touched a 52-week low of ₹295.20 in March 2025.

Over the past year, Pavna Industries’ stock has declined by 14.5 percent. So far in July, it has slipped 1.7 percent, after a 9.6 percent rise in June and a 26 percent rally in May. In April, it fell 13 percent, partially recovering from earlier losses of 26 percent in February and 2.6 percent in January. March had seen a mild uptick of 1.2 percent.