PayPal shares jump over 15% ahead of Wall Street open after payments giant strikes deal with OpenAI's ChatGPT — Details

US stocks: Global payments platform, PayPal Holdings, shares jumped more than 15% ahead of the Wall Street session on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, after the company struck a deal with tech giant OpenAI's ChatGPT.

According to the official announcement, OpenAI and PayPal have entered into a deal where the artificial intelligence (AI) ChatGPT users will be able to buy products they need using the payments platform's wallet through the chatbot.

“By partnering with OpenAI and adopting the Agentic Commerce Protocol, PayPal will power payments and commerce experiences that help people go from chat to checkout in just a few taps for our joint customer bases,” said Alex Chriss, President and CEO of PayPal.

The deal also highlights that the ChatGPT users will be able to use multiple funding options, like bank accounts, balances, and cards, along with other services like ‘buyer and seller protection,’ post-purchase services, etc.

Through this move, the company aims to connect its global payments network to OpenAI users to create a platform of millions of small businesses and the largest brands, which will sell within ChatGPT.

PayPal Share Price Trend PayPal shares jumped 15.6% in the premarket session on Nasdaq to hit $81.25, compared to $70.25 in the previous Wall Street close. The shares of the company were trading 14.93% higher at $80.86 as of 8:30 a.m. (EDT), according to Marketwatch data.

Shares of the payments giant have lost more than 62% in the last five years, and are down over 15% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, PayPal shares are down 18.48% in 2025.

However, the shares of the company have risen 0.82% in the last one-month period, and are trading 1.91% higher in the last five market sessions on Wall Street.

PayPal shares hit their 52-week high level at $93.66, while the 52-week low level was at $55.85, according to the Marketwatch data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at $67.12 billion as of the stock market session on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee