Paytm announces ₹850 crore share buyback2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 09:44 PM IST
- One97 Communications' (Paytm) board met today to consider a buyback proposal
- The stock has plunged about 75% since its listing last November
The board of Digital financial services firm One97 Communications (OCL), which owns the Paytm brand, on Tuesday announced a ₹850 crore share buyback scheme through the open market route to shore up its collapsing stock price. Paytm shares had ended at ₹538.40 on BSE on Tuesday.