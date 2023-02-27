Paytm block deal: SoftBank, Ant discuss to sell stake, says report
- Ant Group and SoftBank Group Corp are expected to offload shares gradually in the market as part of their plan to exit digital payments firm Paytm
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and billionaire Jack Ma-backed Ant Group have discussed selling stake in digital financial services firm One97 Commuications, which operates under the Paytm brand, through a block deal, Reuters quoted a report on Monday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×