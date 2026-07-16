Paytm board to consider first-ever bonus issue along with Q1FY27 results on this date. Check details

One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has announced that its board will consider a proposal for a bonus share issue along with its June quarter (Q1FY27) results at its upcoming board meeting.

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company said its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, July 20, 2026, to consider the proposal for the issuance of bonus shares, subject to the necessary approvals. The board will also approve the company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

If approved, this would mark Paytm's first-ever bonus issue. The company has also not undertaken a stock split since its listing in November 2021.

The proposal comes at a time when the stock has been scaling fresh multi-month highs. Earlier this week, Paytm shares crossed the ₹1,400 mark for the first time since December 2021, extending their recent rally.

The stock has closed in the green for the last three consecutive months, delivering a cumulative gain of 19%. In July so far, it has advanced another 19%, turning its year-to-date return positive at around 5%.

Investor sentiment has improved in recent months as regulatory headwinds, which had weighed on the stock over the past two years, have gradually eased. This has enhanced earnings visibility, while the company's plans to launch new products have further strengthened optimism on the Street.

Following the Reserve Bank of India's restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank in 2024, the company has shifted its focus towards its core payments and financial services distribution businesses. It has also been driving growth by onboarding higher-quality merchants and expanding fee-based, scalable revenue streams.

The company expects to deliver stronger growth in FY27 than in the previous financial year, supported by gains in merchant and consumer payments market share and continued expansion of its financial services distribution business. It also expects margins to improve, aided by tighter control over indirect costs such as marketing and software expenses.

Also Read | Recently listed Waterways Leisure Tourism approves 1:10 stock split

March quarter performance For the March quarter (Q4FY26), Paytm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹183 crore, compared with a net loss of ₹545 crore in the year-ago period, driven by strong growth in its payments and financial services distribution businesses.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹2,264 crore, up from ₹1,912 crore a year earlier and ₹2,194 crore in the December quarter, reflecting 18.4% year-on-year and 3.2% sequential growth.

For FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹8,437 crore, compared with ₹6,900 crore in FY25, representing 22.3% year-on-year growth.

On the bottom line, Paytm posted a net profit of ₹552 crore for FY26, compared with a net loss of ₹663 crore in the previous financial year, marking its first full-year profit since listing.

Also Read | Gillette India reschedules board meeting date to declare dividend

Also Read | Bharti Airtel declares record date for the payment of final dividend in FY26