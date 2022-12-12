Paytm board to weigh buyback tomorrow after historic slump2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 03:25 PM IST
- Paytm directors are expected to decide on the number of shares the fintech company will potentially repurchase and at what price
The board of One 97 Communications Ltd, the operator of the country's largest digital payments provider Paytm, will meet tomorrow to consider a share buyback proposal after the fintech firm's stock lost three-quarters of its value since its initial public offering last year.