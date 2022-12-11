Paytm can't use IPO proceeds for buyback; firm's liquidity to be used: Report4 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 11:20 AM IST
- Paytm has a liquidity of ₹9,182 crore, as per its last earnings report
One 97 Communications Ltd, the operator of India's largest digital payments provider Paytm, cannot use proceeds of its mega initial public offering (IPO) for the proposed repurchase of its own shares, as rules prohibit such a move, sources said, adding the firm will use its strong liquidity for the purpose.