Paytm CEO’s ambition to deliver India's largest-ever IPO backfires

Paytm failed to leave enough money on the table to give investors an incentive to buy in, a lesson for the future, said one of the bankers on the deal, asking not to be named because the details are private. Now, Paytm will face quarter-by-quarter journey to prove its prospects to investors and it should target turning profitable in the next 12 to 18 months, the banker said.

