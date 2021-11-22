Advising investors to avoid any fresh position in Zomato shares at current levels; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Zomato shares are looking weak on chart and it may give fresh breakdown if it goes below ₹125 per share levels. On ₹125 breakdown on closing basis, it may go up to ₹115 per share levels. So, those who have this share in their portfolio are advised to exit on any bounce back and take fresh position when the market stables." He advised shareholders of PB Fintech and other recently listed shares, to follow the same strategy till weak market sentiment continues.