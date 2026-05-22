Paytm share price falls 5% after likely 8.6 million-share block deal

Paytm share price today: One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, saw its shares slump 5% in trade on Friday, 22 May, to the day’s low of ₹1,110 apiece, after 8.6 million shares, or 1.3% of its outstanding equity, changed hands in a block deal window.

The buyers and sellers, however, were not immediately known. On Monday, Mint reported that Saif III Mauritius Co. Ltd., Saif Partners India IV Ltd., and Elevation Capital V Ltd. were looking to offload holdings in the fintech major.

The floor price has been set at ₹1,120.65 per share, a discount of about 3% to Thursday’s BSE closing price of ₹1,155.30.

At the floor price, the total transaction size is estimated at around ₹963.6 crore (about $110 million). Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the placement agent for the deal, according to Mint.

The sale marks another step in the gradual exit of Paytm’s early backers, years after the company’s blockbuster but volatile market debut in 2021.

Chinese affiliate Antfin, once Paytm’s largest shareholder, has steadily reduced its holding over the past two years amid heightened regulatory scrutiny over Chinese ownership in Indian fintech firms.

Antfin has fully exited the company by selling its remaining 5.84% stake in late August, following the sale of a 4% stake in May. In 2023, Antfin transferred a 10.3% stake to founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, helping bring its holding below the 10% threshold. In May 2025, it sold another 4% stake through a $246 million block deal.

Meanwhile, the latest block deal comes at a time when Paytm’s stock has recovered sharply in April, surging 14.2% after ending four months in the red. So far in May, the stock has advanced another 2%.

However, it is still down 14% in 2026 so far, after delivering positive returns for three consecutive years.

Also Read | Early investors look to sell Paytm shares worth $110 million via block deal

Paytm Q4 Results 2026 For the March-ending quarter, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹183 crore, marking a sharp turnaround from a net loss of ₹545 crore in the year-ago quarter. The performance was helped by growth in its core financial services distribution business and payments segment.

In the year-ago quarter, its results were affected by a one-time expense on charges related to CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma giving up his employee stock options.

On the topline, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹2,264 crore in Q4FY26, compared with ₹1,912 crore in the year-ago quarter and ₹2,194 crore in Q3FY26, reflecting an 18.4% year-on-year rise and a 3.2% sequential increase.

Paytm, too, reported a strong turnaround in FY26, with revenue rising 22.3% year-on-year to ₹8,437 crore from ₹6,900 crore. The company also swung to a net profit of ₹552 crore, compared to a loss of ₹663 crore in FY25, marking its first full-year profitability.

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