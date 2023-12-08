Paytm share price up 2.5% today after a 19% fall in previous session
Shares of One97 Communications, the parent entity of digital payment app Paytm rose on Friday on value buying and strong volumes, after an almost 19 percent fall in the previous session on the back of multiple downgrades.
Shares of One97 Communications, the parent entity of digital payment app Paytm rose on Friday on value buying and strong volumes, after an almost 19 percent fall in the previous session on the back of multiple downgrades. The downgrades came after the company announced plans to cut down on small-ticket loans amid regulatory changes.
