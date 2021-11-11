Paytm IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) reflects after closure of subscription

According to market observers, Paytm IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹30, and it has remained unchanged from its yesterday's evening grey market premium. They said that on yesterday morning, Paytm IPO grey market price was ₹55 and it went down to ₹30 as there wasn't much improvement in the response from bidders in regard to the public issue. They said that Paytm IPO GMP came down from ₹130 levels to ₹30 in just one week that reflects par listing of the public issue.

