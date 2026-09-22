Paytm is looking beyond payments. What it means for the stock

Digital and fintech companies are benefiting from the continued shift towards digital payments, online banking, financial inclusion and technology-led financial services.
Growth in UPI, digital lending, wealth management, insurtech and embedded finance could create significant opportunities. Government initiatives supporting digital transactions and the broader shift towards cashless payments are also expanding the market.
Against this backdrop, we examine the prospects of One 97 Communications Ltd, promoter of Paytm, a prominent Indian fintech company. Before that, a look at the company.