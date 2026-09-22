Paytm is looking beyond payments. What it means for the stock

Digital and fintech companies are benefiting from the continued shift towards digital payments, online banking, financial inclusion and technology-led financial services.
Digital and fintech companies are benefiting from the continued shift towards digital payments, online banking, financial inclusion and technology-led financial services.
Growth in UPI, digital lending, wealth management, insurtech and embedded finance could create significant opportunities. Government initiatives supporting digital transactions and the broader shift towards cashless payments are also expanding the market.
Growth in UPI, digital lending, wealth management, insurtech and embedded finance could create significant opportunities. Government initiatives supporting digital transactions and the broader shift towards cashless payments are also expanding the market.
Against this backdrop, we examine the prospects of One 97 Communications Ltd, promoter of Paytm, a prominent Indian fintech company. Before that, a look at the company.
This is not a stock recommendation.
About Paytm
Paytm is a major Indian digital payments and financial-services platform, serving consumers and merchants through UPI, QR payments, Soundbox and other services.
Besides UPI payments and merchant QR solutions, the company offers financial distribution products such as loans, insurance and mutual funds. Its large merchant ecosystem also provides a platform for cross-selling financial services.
Factors that could support the Paytm stock:
Robust Q1FY27 results
The first quarter of fiscal year 2027 (FY27) saw strong growth in payments and financial services across Paytm’s merchant and consumer businesses, supporting a solid overall performance.
Revenue rose 28% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,448 crore, while net profit increased 79% YoY to ₹220 crore.
Potential for higher Ebitda margins
Management is targeting a margin of 15-20% over the next 2-3 years. It expects revenue growth to accelerate while indirect expenses grow more slowly, which could improve margins.
A shift in strategy
Management said profitability improved in Q1FY27 as Paytm became more selective in spending to acquire customers and merchants. The company does not want to spend on users or merchants who are unlikely to generate revenue.
Management also said Paytm has increased its market share while remaining focused on acquiring customers who can generate greater revenue.
Focus on wealth-related products
In a recent interaction following the Q1 results, management said the company already earns revenue from loans and other financial services but now wants to increase its contribution from investment products rather than rely primarily on lending.
These products include share trading and mutual fund distribution, with scope to add more offerings in the future.
The company is not positioning itself as a traditional wealth-management firm focused primarily on affluent customers. Instead, it uses “wealth” as a broader term covering the investment products it offers.
Potential benefit from MDR
From 15 October, specified merchant transactions above ₹2,000 will attract a 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR), capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 or more.
The introduction of an MDR could increase Paytm’s revenue per eligible transaction. Instead of processing such payments without a merchant fee, Paytm could earn a fee when the MDR applies.
Given Paytm’s large merchant base, even a small fee per transaction could become meaningful at scale.
Challenges for the stock
Regulatory and policy risks
India’s fintech sector operates under close scrutiny from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Previous regulatory interventions, including restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, have shown how changes in regulation can disrupt business models and growth.
In 2024, the RBI directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to stop onboarding new customers with immediate effect.
Intense competition
Fintech companies compete aggressively for UPI users and merchants. Maintaining market share could require continued investment in technology, incentives and merchant acquisition.
Dependence on lending partners
Paytm largely distributes loans originated and funded by lending partners rather than carrying the loans on its own balance sheet. Changes in lenders’ risk appetite, credit quality or regulations could therefore affect the pace of growth.
Paytm is also difficult to compare directly with a single listed company because its business spans UPI payments, merchant acquiring, loan distribution, wealth, insurance and ticketing.
At the same time, its current price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 173.8 and price-to-book (PB) ratio of 7.4 indicate a high valuation.
Where could Paytm’s stock be in 2027?
Paytm’s performance through 2027 will depend on whether it can sustain earnings growth while diversifying its revenue beyond payments.
The company has opportunities across merchant services, lending, brokerage and other financial products, while improving profitability could strengthen its financial performance. However, competition from Google Pay, PhonePe and banks remains intense and could put pressure on margins.
Regulatory developments will also remain an important factor, particularly following the RBI’s regulatory action against Paytm Payments Bank.
The stock could therefore remain sensitive to changes in revenue growth, margins, regulation and the company’s ability to expand its financial-services businesses.
Investors should reassess these factors as the company reports further results.
Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance and valuation as part of their due diligence before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com