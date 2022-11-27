Paytm is performing much better than PayU, Citi bets to BUY

The research analysts of Citi said further in a note that “We value Paytm on SoTP basis, assigning different multiples to the three key verticals. We value the Payments business on an EV/GP basis at 13.5x Sep’24E (at par with global payment companies on EV/GP basis; EV/S: 4x) resulting in Rs466/sh (Rs429/sh earlier). We value the Financials Services business on EV/S at 12x (we expect higher profitability in the financial services vertical and in-line with global fintech offering similar services; multiple at 20% premium to global peers ) – Rs375/sh (Rs353/sh earlier). We value the commerce and cloud vertical at 3x EV/S at the lower end of global e-commerce valuations – Rs81/sh. Overall, this approach (+ net cash and investments) yields a TP of Rs1,055/sh. This stock is High Risk based upon our quantitative model, but its healthy net cash position and likely declining cash burn going forward do not support a High Risk rating."