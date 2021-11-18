Hours before the listing of Paytm shares on the BSE and NSE, its founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that he "Feels like carrying the hopes and aspirations of young India to the Stock Market". “Can feel the Indian cricket team" as he has been receiving a plethora of wishes, messages, and texts on the trading debut day, Sharma said. Thanking the Paytm users, Sharma wrote, “ To every Paytmer, you’ve changed India for good".

