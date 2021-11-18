Paytm makes stock market debut at 9.3% discount over issue price

Paytm raised ₹8,235 crore from anchor investors, with the anchor round oversubscribed 10 times. The issue is a combination of fresh and offer for sale. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹4,300 crore will be used for growing and strengthening the Paytm ecosystem, including the acquisition and retention of consumers and merchants. Out of the total, ₹2,000 crore will be utilized for investing in new business initiatives, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. In addition, residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes.