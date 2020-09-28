Paytm Money launches stock trading, charges 10 for intraday trades

Paytm Money has opened stockbroking access for everyone in the country with an aim to onboard over 10 lakh investors this fiscal with the majority of them as first-time users from small cities and towns. Paytm launched the Stock Trading services earlier this year in its beta version in the first week of August. As part of its early access program, the stockbroking services were then available for a few android users. Paytm Money stockbroking services offer competitive charges of trading. The cash delivery trades are free on the app, and it charges only ₹10 for intraday trades.

This service is now available on iOS, android and web with super-fast loading Stock Charts, Track Market Movers & Company Fundamentals. The app allows a fully digital KYC with paperless account opening.

Here are the intraday charges for stock trading services on Paytm Money platform.

View Full Image Trade charges- Intraday

Here are the delivery based trading charges on Paytm Money

View Full Image Trade charges - delivery based

Here are the depository charges

View Full Image Depository charges

Along with simplified investing in stocks, PaytmMoney offers ample opportunities to the user to research the markets, explore market movers, create customizable watchlists, and set price alerts for as many as 50 stocks. Also, users may set weekly/monthly SIPs for stocks and automate stocks investing conveniently.

Paytm Money is a wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications that owns India's homegrown financial services platform Paytm. It is the largest online investment platform in the country. Apart from its latest offering - stockbroking services, Paytm Money also offers direct mutual funds and NPS for its users. Paytm Money aims to become a full-stack investment and wealth management platform and bring wealth creation opportunities to millions of Indians. Headquartered and operating from Bengaluru, the team is 300+ member strong.

