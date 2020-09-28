Paytm Money launches stock trading, charges 10 for intraday trades

Paytm Money has opened stockbroking access for everyone in the country with an aim to onboard over 10 lakh investors this fiscal with the majority of them as first-time users from small cities and towns. Paytm launched the Stock Trading services earlier this year in its beta version in the first week of August. As part of its early access program, the stockbroking services were then available for a few android users. Paytm Money stockbroking services offer competitive charges of trading. The cash delivery trades are free on the app, and it charges only ₹10 for intraday trades.