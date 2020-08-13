Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Paytm Money launches stock trading, 10 charged for intraday trades

Paytm launched the Stock Trading services last week on Monday. The stock trading is available in its beta version of Paytm Money App for a few android users as part of its early access program. The launch is making a news for the competitive charges of trading. The cash delivery trades are free on the app, and only 10 is charged for intraday trades, said a release from the company.

Paytm Money Stock Trading allows a fully digital KYC and 100% paperless account opening process.

The stock trading option will be rolled out in a phased manner. In the early access stage, a limited number of users will be given access every day. Post gauging the user-feedback and market reaction, Paytm will eventually open the access to all in a few weeks.

Currently, only Android & Web users would be able to get early access. iOS users will have to wait for another few weeks. Paytm has also proposed to launch F&O on the app in the near future.

Here are the intraday charges for stock trading services on Paytm Money platform.

Intraday trading charges; Source: Paytm Money
View Full Image
Intraday trading charges; Source: Paytm Money

Here are the delivery based trading charges on Paytm Money

Delivery-based trading charges; Source: Paytm Money
View Full Image
Delivery-based trading charges; Source: Paytm Money

Here are the depository charges

Depository charges; Source: Paytm Money
View Full Image
Depository charges; Source: Paytm Money

Here are some of the features of Paytm Money Stock Trading

  • Competitive Pricing – Zero Brokerage on Delivery Trading with intraday trades as low as 10
  • No need to remember stock tickers. You can search stocks by name
  • Fully digital KYC with a 100% paperless account opening proces
  • Paytm Money App will also allow to do market research, stock trading or long term investing
  • You can set up price alerts for up to 50 stocks. The App will notify you when the price is reached
  • Create multiple watchlists & track real-time price changes of up to 50 stocks in each watchlist
  • SIP Management - Like its peers, Paytm Money also allows to set weekly/monthly buy orders & automate your stock investing
  • Get in-depth financial & historical price data for every listed company
  • Investing & Trading – Do Intraday & Delivery. Explore advanced options like Cover Order & Bracket Order
  • Brokerage Calculator – This feature allows users to discover the transaction charges & exact breakeven price to sell stocks profitably

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Paytm Money received approval to start stock broking from Sebi in December last year. (MINT_PRINT)

Paytm Money stock broking: features, charges, account opening process

1 min read . 09 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout