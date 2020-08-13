Paytm Money launches stock trading, 10 charged for intraday trades

Paytm Money launches stock trading, ₹10 charged for intraday trades2 min read . 02:41 PM IST
- Cash delivery trades are free on the Paytm Money app
- Paytm Money will charge only ₹10 for intraday trades
Paytm launched the Stock Trading services last week on Monday. The stock trading is available in its beta version of Paytm Money App for a few android users as part of its early access program. The launch is making a news for the competitive charges of trading. The cash delivery trades are free on the app, and only ₹10 is charged for intraday trades, said a release from the company.
Paytm Money Stock Trading allows a fully digital KYC and 100% paperless account opening process.
The stock trading option will be rolled out in a phased manner. In the early access stage, a limited number of users will be given access every day. Post gauging the user-feedback and market reaction, Paytm will eventually open the access to all in a few weeks.
Currently, only Android & Web users would be able to get early access. iOS users will have to wait for another few weeks. Paytm has also proposed to launch F&O on the app in the near future.
Here are the intraday charges for stock trading services on Paytm Money platform.
Here are the delivery based trading charges on Paytm Money
Here are the depository charges
Here are some of the features of Paytm Money Stock Trading
