Paytm Money launches stock trading, 10 charged for intraday trades

Paytm launched the Stock Trading services last week on Monday. The stock trading is available in its beta version of Paytm Money App for a few android users as part of its early access program. The launch is making a news for the competitive charges of trading. The cash delivery trades are free on the app, and only ₹10 is charged for intraday trades, said a release from the company.

Paytm Money Stock Trading allows a fully digital KYC and 100% paperless account opening process.

Paytm Money Stock Trading allows a fully digital KYC and 100% paperless account opening process.

The stock trading option will be rolled out in a phased manner. In the early access stage, a limited number of users will be given access every day. Post gauging the user-feedback and market reaction, Paytm will eventually open the access to all in a few weeks.

Currently, only Android & Web users would be able to get early access. iOS users will have to wait for another few weeks. Paytm has also proposed to launch F&O on the app in the near future.

Here are the intraday charges for stock trading services on Paytm Money platform.

View Full Image Intraday trading charges; Source: Paytm Money

Here are the delivery based trading charges on Paytm Money

View Full Image Delivery-based trading charges; Source: Paytm Money

Here are the depository charges

View Full Image Depository charges; Source: Paytm Money

Here are some of the features of Paytm Money Stock Trading

Competitive Pricing – Zero Brokerage on Delivery Trading with intraday trades as low as ₹ 10

10 No need to remember stock tickers. You can search stocks by name

Fully digital KYC with a 100% paperless account opening proces

Paytm Money App will also allow to do market research, stock trading or long term investing

You can set up price alerts for up to 50 stocks. The App will notify you when the price is reached

Create multiple watchlists & track real-time price changes of up to 50 stocks in each watchlist

SIP Management - Like its peers, Paytm Money also allows to set weekly/monthly buy orders & automate your stock investing

Get in-depth financial & historical price data for every listed company

Investing & Trading – Do Intraday & Delivery. Explore advanced options like Cover Order & Bracket Order

Brokerage Calculator – This feature allows users to discover the transaction charges & exact breakeven price to sell stocks profitably

