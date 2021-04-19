Paytm Money makes it easier for investing in US tech stocks

Speaking on the launch Varun Sridhar, CEO of Paytm Money said, “NYSE FANG+ index represents some of the most dominant tech players globally, and has delivered more than 40 per cent CAGR (Cumulative Annual Growth Rate) over the last 3 years. The retail Indian investor today is increasingly looking to diversify beyond traditional funds and asset classes, and Mirae Asset’s NYSE FANG+ ETF is a very attractive proposition at an expense ratio of only 0.33%. We are expecting a lot of demand for this offering. ETF as a category has been very popular in the US markets for quite some time, and we are now seeing ETFs gain acceptance in India as well, with 27% of Paytm Money’s equity users already owning at least one ETF in their portfolio. ETFs are a great way to build long-term wealth, and we believe it will be one of the most important investment instruments for the next decade of investing in Indian capital markets."