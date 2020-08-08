Paytm Money stock broking: features, charges, account opening process

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Paytm Money stock trading option can be accessed by android users for now
Paytm Money received approval to start stock broking from Sebi in December last year
Paytm Money rolled out stock trading services through its application earlier this week on Monday. The largest mobile wallet company already had mutual funds and National Pension Scheme or NPS in its portfolio. The stock trading option can be accessed by android users for now. The company is working on to allow stock trading for iOS users as well. Paytm Money received approval to start stock broking from Sebi in December last year. Here are the key features.
Paytm Money supports 100% paperless account opening and a fully digital KYC process. The process of setting up an account and KYC compliance will take 24 hours.
You can set price alerts & create multiple watchlists to track real-time price changes of up to 50 stocks.
You can get details on market movers on the basis of top gainers, top losers, movers by value & volume.
How to Open Demat Account with Paytm Money?
