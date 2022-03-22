Stock market today: After giving stellar return in 2021, key benchmark indices have given zero return in 2022. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Sensex has shed more than 3 per cent, Nifty 50 index has dipped around 3 per cent whereas Nifty Bank index has lost more than 1 per cent this year. However, some stock of high repute have also turned out as nightmare for its shareholders in 2022. Stocks like Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC and Info Edge (India) or Naukri have been nosediving after scaling to its life-time high.

We list out 5 stocks that have hit shareholders' portfolio dearly:

1] Paytm: After listing at discounted price at Indian bourses in November 2021, this fintech share has been continuously nosediving. Recently, Paytm share price made its life-time low of ₹560.10 apiece levels on NSE, losing around 58 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time. However, Macquarie Capital Securities (India) Pvt sees more downside in the stock as it has slashed Paytm share price target for 4th time expecting it to go further down at ₹450 apiece levels.

2] Dhani Services: This mid-cap company's share price has been under heat for more than a year. After ascending to its life-time high in February 2021, the stock has been nosediving then after. In fact in YTD time, Dhani Services share price has dipped near 57 per cent whereas in last one year, it has slipped from around ₹268 to ₹69 apiece levels, logging near 74 per cent dip in this period.

3] 3I Infotech: After climbing to its life-time peak of ₹119.30 per share levels in December 2021, this IT stock has become bears' favourite. In YTD time, this stock has shed from around ₹93 to ₹54 levels, losing around 42 per cent in 2022. This is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has given around 600 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. However, the multibagger stock has been under retracement after ascending to its 52-week high of ₹119.30 levels in November 2021.

4] Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC: Shares of IRCTC have been under selloff pressure ever since it hit its life-time high of ₹1279.26 per share levels in October 2021. It has shed to the tune of near 40 per cent from its all-time high. However, it is still amongst multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has delivered around 105 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.

5] Info Edge (India) Ltd or Naukri: This stock has been under consolidation phase after hitting life-time high of ₹7,465.40 per share levels on NSE. Comparing Naukri share price today of ₹4653 levels with its life-time high of 7465, the Info Edge share price has corrected around 37 per cent in near 6 months. In YTD time, it has shed near 18 per cent whereas in last one year time, this stock has emerged a no profit no loss investment as it shed around 0.60 per cent in this entire one year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.