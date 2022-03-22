Paytm, Naukri to IRCTC: These 5 stocks bleed up to 58% this year

3] 3I Infotech: After climbing to its life-time peak of ₹119.30 per share levels in December 2021, this IT stock has become bears' favourite. In YTD time, this stock has shed from around ₹93 to ₹54 levels, losing around 42 per cent in 2022. This is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has given around 600 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. However, the multibagger stock has been under retracement after ascending to its 52-week high of ₹119.30 levels in November 2021.