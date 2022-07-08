2021 was a record-breaking run for IPOs. Now triggered by the sell-off, many listed unicorns like Nykaa, Zomato, Paytm and Policybazaar have witnessed a massive decline in their valuation as the newly listed stocks prices have plunged way below their respective highs. MapmyIndia, CarTrade, Nazara Technologies, and Delhivery are also among several startups that had come up with their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

Nykaa

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Nykaa, have fallen nearly 37% since its listing in November last year, amid the broader market mayhem, which has weighed more on stocks of technology companies as interest rates are set to inch up across the world. Though, Nykaa shares are up over 28% gains from its IPO issue price of ₹1,125 apiece.

Nykaa, the beauty retail company founded by entrepreneur Falguni Nayar caused a buzz in the market when it listed its IPO in 2021. It made a strong debut but currently, Nykaa's share price is at ₹1,425, which is around a 45% decrease from its record high price.

Zomato

Food aggregator Zomato's IPO too was a success as it was subscribed 38.25 times. At present, the share price of Zomato is at ₹54.50, which is approximately a decrease of 68% from its record of ₹169. Zomato shares have fallen more than 57% in 2022 (YTD) so far.

Paytm

One 97 Communications Ltd, Paytm’s parent company, raised $2.5 billion in its IPO, but a 27% plunge in its November 18, 2021 debut made it one of the worst initial showings by a major technology firm since the dot-com bubble era of the late 1990s. The stock is trading 65% from its record high.

Policybazaar

PB Fintech-owned online insurance service provider Policybazaar had listed at a premium of 17.35 per cent on the BSE. It reached a high of ₹1,470. However, like the others, this also has faced a decline in share price and is currently trading below 60% from its record high.

Similarly, MapMyIndia (CE Info Systems), CarTrade shares are down about 30% and 67% respectively from their record highs.