Paytm, Nykaa, other newly listed stocks trade way below their record highs
- Nykaa shares are around 45% down from record high
2021 was a record-breaking run for IPOs. Now triggered by the sell-off, many listed unicorns like Nykaa, Zomato, Paytm and Policybazaar have witnessed a massive decline in their valuation as the newly listed stocks prices have plunged way below their respective highs. MapmyIndia, CarTrade, Nazara Technologies, and Delhivery are also among several startups that had come up with their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).