Paytm, Nykaa, other newly listed stocks trade way below their record highs

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Nykaa, have fallen nearly 37% since its listing in November last year, amid the broader market mayhem, which has weighed more on stocks of technology companies as interest rates are set to inch up across the world. Though, Nykaa shares are up over 28% gains from its IPO issue price of ₹1,125 apiece.

